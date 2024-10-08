Brigadier Okhrimenko of 72nd SMB on withdrawal from Vuhledar: City was in tactical encirclement. Enemy forces outnumbered us nine to one

By the end of September, the situation in southern Donbas had changed so much that holding Vuhledar was no longer important. The ratio of equipment and personnel was almost 1:9 in favor of the enemy.

According to Censor.NET, Oleksandr Okhrimenko, the new commander of the 72nd separate mechanized brigade named after the Black Cossacks, which defended Vuhledar, told this in an interview with Glavkom.

He noted that he chaired the 72nd SMB on September 28, before the brigade left the city, but the official announcement of his appointment came on October 7.

"I would like to note that I took over the unit not at the easiest time: after September 27, the situation in which the 72nd performed combat missions was very tense, especially on the flanks, which did not allow us to hold Vuhledar. In fact, it was already a tactical encirclement - it was extremely difficult to evacuate and resupply with ammunition," he said.

Okhrimenko noted that the reserves that could have been used earlier were already under enemy fire as of September 27-28, and in some areas the enemy was even using large-caliber weapons.

Objectively speaking, it was not possible to hold Vuhledar with the forces and means at our disposal. On the other hand, the situation in the south of Donbas had changed so much by the end of September that holding Vuhledar was losing its importance," the brigadier explained.

According to him, when taking over the area of responsibility, the situation was assessed, including an assessment of the enemy's forces and means.

Ukrainian soldiers were confronted by the 36th separate motorized rifle brigade, 39th separate motorized rifle brigade, 57th brigade, 91st separate rifle regiment and other units of the Russian army.

The brigadier noted that the enemy was outnumbered in tanks and infantry fighting vehicles, artillery systems, anti-tank weapons, and personnel.

"Any theoretical calculations show that with a ratio of forces and means of 1:3, the enemy will have an advantage. Here, near Vuhledar, it was 1:9. You can objectively understand the chances of holding this settlement and the defense line in the brigade's area of responsibility," Okhrimenko added.

What preceded it

As a reminder, the elite units of the Russian marines suffered losses during the year of fighting near Vuhledar that are four times higher than their losses during the ten years of war in Chechnya. There are more than 200 people killed in action alone.

On October 2, the Defense Forces officially confirmed the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Vuhledar in Donetsk Oblast.

The media stated that the fall of Vuhledar was the result of the US refusal to allow Ukraine to strike deep into Russia.

The 72nd SMB stated that the withdrawal from Vuhledar in Donetsk region minimized the losses of the Defense Forces.

On September 21, 2024, it became known that Colonel Ivan Vinnik was dismissed from the post of commander of the 72nd SMB.

OC "North" stated that Vinnik had been appointed to a higher position "for the purpose of promotion and to transfer combat experience."

On October 7, it became known that Colonel Oleksandr Okhrimenko was appointed as the new commander of the 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade.

