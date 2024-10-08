Enemy conducts rotation, provides logistics, replenishes ammunition stocks in Kharkiv region - OTG "Kharkiv"

The situation in Kharkiv region remains difficult.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the OTG "Kharkiv".

In the area of Hlyboke, the enemy conducted an internal rotation of personnel at the front lines.

Near Lukiantsi, the enemy provided logistical support to units of the 2nd motorized rifle battalion of the 380th motorized rifle regiment of the 47th tank division using heavy-lift UAVs.

In Vovchansk, the enemy is conducting active reconnaissance using UAVs to detect units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, restoring the communication system, and carrying out logistical support activities. He has replenished the ammunition stocks of mortar crews.

Hostilities and enemy losses

Over the past day, 6 combat engagements took place in the area of Starytsia and Vovchansk. Russian occupiers launched 1 missile strike and 1 air strike using the one KAB, and carried out 32 strikes with kamikaze drones. They fired 348 times at the positions of the Ukrainian defenders.

The defense forces adequately respond to the enemy's actions and continue to destroy manpower, weapons and military equipment of the Russian occupiers.

The enemy's losses over the past day amounted to 107 personnel, including 30 irrecoverable casualties, 75 sanitary personnel and 2 prisoners of war.

In addition, the enemy lost 57 units of weapons and military equipment destroyed and damaged in our sector, including:

7 artillery systems;

2 armoured combat vehicles;

11 motor vehicles;

1 unit of special equipment;

36 UAVs.

Destroyed:

77 shelters for personnel;

1 UAV control point;

2 places of ammunition storage.

Read more: 120 combat engagements in frontline over last day, 50 of them took place in Kupiansk and Kurakhove directions - General Staff