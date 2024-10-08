There is no direct ban on mobilization of persons liable for military service aged 50 to 60 - Sumy TCR

Ukraine has changed the rules of mobilization of persons liable for military service aged 50 to 60. Such citizens can be called up only under a special mobilization order.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated in an interview with "Glavred" by Serhii Monukalo, head of the mobilization and defense sector of the Sumy Regional TCR and SS.

According to him, the procedure for mobilizing this category of persons liable for military service is absolutely transparent.

There is no prohibition as such - such persons are called up with the written consent of military units by a separate mobilization order and to those units that do not have special requirements for persons liable for military service. That is, not to military assault troops, but to support units or the State Special Transport Service (SSTS)," Monukalo explained.

Read more: General Staff on innovations in mobilization mechanism: "Volunteer will not enter TCR at all"

He emphasizes that such persons liable for military service undergo a military medical commission to determine their suitability, after which recruiters from the relevant units work with them and conduct interviews at the TCR.

Based on the results, they are assigned to a unit and assigned a military specialty.

"After that, the lists are approved by the General Staff, and the mobilization order specifies specific names so that people understand that they will not go anywhere else to another unit or to another specialty," summarized Serhii Monukalo, head of the mobilization and defense sector of the Sumy Regional TCR and SS.

Read more: 20 thousand people applied to recruitment centers, of whom 1.7 thousand have already started service in AFU

Earlier it was reported that more than 130 military units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were recognized as a priority for manning with volunteers without the participation of TCR during mobilization.