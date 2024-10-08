Soldiers who left their units without permission for first time started returning to front instead of imprisonment - SBI

Some detained servicemen who left the unit without permission for the first time and voluntarily decided to continue their service were released from custody.

This was reported by the press service of the SBI, Censor.NET informs.

"The State Bureau of Investigation is working hard to identify and return to service soldiers who have left their units without permission for the first time. This work is facilitated by recent amendments to the Criminal Code of Ukraine, which allow courts to make appropriate decisions," the statement said.

Reported cases of UAU

Thus, at the end of September 2024, the Novomoskovsk City District Court of the Dnipropetrovsk Region decided not to imprison a serviceman who left the location of a military unit stationed in the Dnipropetrovsk region in December 2023 without proper orders.

During the pre-trial investigation of the criminal proceedings, SBI investigators established the whereabouts of the serviceman and detained him.

Read more: Verkhovna Rada is working on bill on complete exemption from criminal liability for AWOL - "servant of people" Venislavskyi

The man was served a notice of suspicion for unauthorized leaving of a military unit under martial law (Part 5 of Article 407 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The SBI said that during the trial, the serviceman filed a motion to release him from liability because he wanted to continue his military service in one of the units whose commander agreed to enroll him.

Based on Part 5 of Art. 401 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, the court ruled to release the serviceman from criminal liability.

Read more: Rada adopts draft law on easing liability for AWOL or desertion

In addition, on October 2, 2024, the Biliaivskyi District Court of Odesa Region and the Korabelnyi District Court of Mykolaiv released two servicemen from criminal liability from one of the mechanized brigades. One of them left his place of service in November 2022, and the other in January 2024, while their unit was deployed to Vinnytsia region.

Coordination with the leadership of the military brigade

On October 7, the Saratskyi District Court of Odesa Oblast issued a similar verdict against the deputy company commander of another military unit, who left his place of service in December 2024, also while stationed in Vinnytsia Oblast.

Law enforcement officers detained the servicemen. Since the servicemen left their place of service for the first time and voluntarily decided to continue their service, they were released from custody under Part 5 of Article 401 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Read more: Russians withdrew additional forces of Russian Guard to occupied territories of east to search for deserters - Center of National Resistance

The leadership of one of the military brigades agreed to accept these individuals for service, so they will continue to defend the country as part of this military unit.

The SBI emphasized that unauthorized leaving of a military unit or place of service, without valid reasons, committed in a combat situation, is punishable by imprisonment for up to 10 years.

"Therefore, those who have found themselves in this situation for the first time have a chance to return to the ranks, help their brothers in arms to defend the country and continue to live without remorse and conflicts with the law," the press service added.

See more: An Armed Forces sergeant deserted and tricked prisoner’s wife out of 70,000 UAH, promising to release him from captivity. PHOTOS