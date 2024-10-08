Borrell: Russia’s hybrid actions will not hinder EU’s support for Ukraine

The European Union has assured that it will continue to support Ukraine despite Russia's hybrid actions.

This was stated by EU High Representative Josep Borrell, Censor.NET reports citing the European Parliament.

Thus, the EU records cyberattacks, information manipulation and interference campaigns, cases of arson, vandalism, and sabotage, including against critical infrastructure, as well as the instrumentalisation of migration and other destructive actions.

The statement notes that Russia continues to disrupt satellite communications, violate European airspace, and carry out physical attacks on people in the EU.

"These malicious actions are part of a broad coordinated hybrid campaign by Russia to divide our society, destabilise and weaken the EU and its member states, our resilience, and undermine our support for Ukraine and its ability to defend itself. This will not succeed: we will act united and resolute to counter these activities and bring those responsible to justice. Our support for Ukraine will remain firm and unwavering for as long as it takes," they said.

Thus, the EU will create a special system of restrictive measures in connection with Russia's destabilising activities

"We will continue to strengthen our resilience, work closely with our partners, and make full use of the EU's hybrid toolkit, including diplomatic and restrictive measures, as well as all available tools to prevent, deter, and respond to Russia's hybrid activities," the statement concluded.