In Romania, court removes pro-Russian candidate Șoșoaca from presidential race

Romania's Supreme Court has excluded the leader of the far-right party S.O.S. Romania, Diana Șoșoaca, from the list of presidential candidates in the upcoming elections for her pro-Russian, anti-European and anti-NATO views.

This is reported by Reuters, Censor.NET reports.

According to the Constitution of Romania, any citizen of this country over the age of 35 who has no criminal record is eligible to run for president.

However, the court argued that Șoșoaca's views made her unable to uphold her presidential oath to respect the Constitution and defend democracy if elected.

The nine-member court voted five in favour of Șoșoaca's suspension, two against, and two absent.

The majority of the judges said that the politician's statements "constitute sufficient grounds to indicate that Diana Șoșoaca, as a presidential candidate, is questioning and disregarding the duty to respect the Constitution by publicly calling for the abolition of fundamental state values and choices, namely EU and NATO membership".

What we know about Diana Șoșoaca

Diana Șoșoaca is the leader of SOS Romania, a small ultra-nationalist Eurosceptic opposition party that won two seats in the European Parliament in June.

Ciosoaca has been repeatedly criticised for her ties to Moscow. Recently, in her first speech to the European Parliament, she accused the EU of "ruining Romania" by providing aid to Ukraine and called for an end to arms supplies to Kyiv.