SSU on special operations to blow up Kerch bridge: 21 tons of explosives in TNT equivalent were used

In October 2022, the Kerch Bridge was blown up using a truck with explosives weighing 21 tons in TNT equivalent. SSU Head Vasyl Malyuk personally developed and led the special operation.

This was reported on television by the SSU spokesman Artem Dekhtiarenko, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

SSU special operation details

"The Crimean Bridge was blown up in October 2022 using a truck with explosives. The explosives were camouflaged as cast film rolls. It weighed 21 tonnes in TNT equivalent. The explosion was carried out using a rather complicated, triple and redundant detonation system. It is worth noting that after each special operation, the enemy strengthens security measures.

In particular, now, especially after the second SSU strike, additional air defence systems have been installed on the Crimean Bridge, as well as sea defence structures to protect the bridge from maritime drones. But the security service does not stand still, technologies are changing, we are constantly improving our developments and looking for better solutions,’ said Dekhtiarenko.

Read more: Ukraine’s Security Service destroyed 1226 enemy tanks - every eighth one destroyed on battlefield, - Dekhtiarenko’s spokesman

He noted that the two bombings of the Crimean Bridge by the SSU had changed the course of the war, without exaggeration, as the special operation proved that Russian military power and the allegedly most "protected" Crimean Bridge were a myth.

We have not just cut off the enemy's logistics corridor for supplying weapons to the frontline, we have also destroyed the myth of the extreme security of this facility. I would also like to emphasise that the Crimean bridge, which was used by the ruscists to transport troops and military equipment to the southern front of Ukraine before the SSU strikes, is an absolutely legitimate target for our country,’ the spokesman said.

Dekhtiarenko stressed that the Kerch Bridge is doomed, and after Ukraine's victory, the Black Sea will become a popular diving destination.

Read more: SSU detains one of Kremlin’s "SMO" ideologues against Ukraine, Chystilin. PHOTO

The SSU spokesperson also said that Vasyl Maliuk, who personally developed and led the operation, together with other participants in the plan, prepared everything to the smallest detail, and the date of the strike - 8 October - was not chosen by chance.

‘It was a simultaneous attack on the facility that meets the enemy's military needs and on Putin's ego,’ Dekhtiarenko added.

On October 6, Ambassador-at-Large of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Anton Korynevych said that the Kerch Bridge should cease to exist as it is the only way to restore freedom of maritime traffic.

See more: Occupiers are building up defensive structures around Crimean bridge. SATELLITE PHOTOS