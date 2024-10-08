Ukraine’s Security Service destroyed 1226 enemy tanks - every eighth one destroyed on battlefield, - Dekhtiarenko’s spokesman

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, the SSU has destroyed 1226 Russian tanks. This is virtually every eighth tank destroyed by Ukraine in the fight against the occupiers.

This was announced on television by SSU spokesman Artem Dekhtiarenko, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"In total, since the beginning of the war, the SSU has already hit 1226 Russian tanks. And this is the figure for the beginning of this week, it is constantly growing. This means that virtually every eighth tank that Ukraine has destroyed in the war with the Russian Federation was destroyed directly by the Security Service of Ukraine," he said.

See more: She "leaked" locations of Defense Forces in Kharkiv: SSU exposes Russian informant. PHOTO

In addition, according to him, the Security Service neutralised thousands of other enemy weapons, including artillery systems, air defence systems, electronic warfare, and more.

The SSU spokesperson also commented on the downing of a Russian helicopter over the Kursk region using an FPV drone.

Dekhtiarenko noted that two such cases have already been recorded.

"As for the helicopter in the Kursk region, this is a truly unique and very rare case when FPV drones managed to hit a helicopter in flight. The SSU Special Forces have already recorded two such shootdowns on the fly, both of which took place in the Kursk region," he added.