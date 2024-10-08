Zelenskyy held meeting of Headquarters: Priorities for defense industry for next year have been determined

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief on the provision of the Defense Forces with weapons and military equipment.

The head of state announced this in Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"Report of the Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi: the needs of the army by the end of the year and in the future. Reports from all participants in the process on how to meet these needs: what we will purchase, what we will receive from our allies, what we will produce on our own," the statement said.

According to Zelenskyy, Prime Minister Shmyhal, Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation Mykhailo Fedorov, Defense Minister Rustem Umierov, Minister for Strategic Industries Herman Smetanin and others also reported.

"We have identified priorities for our defense industry for the next year. These are, in particular, missiles, drones, shells, as well as active attraction of investments from partners," the President added.

Read more: Zelenskyy: Victory plan will be made public after it is presented to every country that can really help bring peace closer