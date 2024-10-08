Over 3500 attacks made by occupiers on border of Sumy, Chernihiv and Kharkiv regions in September - State Border Guard Service

In September, more than 3,500 hostile attacks on the border areas of Sumy, Chernihiv, and Kharkiv regions were recorded. Most of the attacks took place in Sumy region.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, this was reported by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, at a briefing.

"In fact, the enemy continues to shell the territory of Ukraine every day. In September alone, our border patrols, border units, and groups recorded more than 3,500 attacks by the enemy in Chernihiv, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions. Most of the attacks took place in the Sumy direction," he noted.

Demchenko added that the enemy is using artillery and strike-type UAVs to attack the border. Most of the attacks take place in populated areas, the enemy continues to hit civilians.

Read more: Russian Federation strikes high-rise building in Kharkiv with KAB: 2 dead, 3 injured (updated)