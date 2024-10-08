Military may continue to receive low-quality meat due to price dumping by some suppliers of Ministry of Defense

The military may continue to receive low-quality meat due to price dumping by some suppliers of the Ministry of Defense.

This is stated in the article by Censor.NET journalist and member of the Anti-Corruption Council Tetiana Nikolaienko.

"The Defense Ministry has another scandal with army food. The Lviv-based NGL.media has found that one of the ministry’s laboratories has actually allowed low-quality stew to be supplied to the front. Unfortunately, this is not the only case, and it makes us once again talk about the main source of this story - the lack of reform of army food, the preservation of catalog procurement, and the fact that the Ministry of Defense has done nothing at all to fulfill the requirements of the anti-corruption strategy to introduce a register of suppliers," the journalist said in her article.

As a result, the "proven" suppliers who have retained their positions in the "market" continue to engage in predatory pricing among themselves in order to win tenders with the lowest price of the DOS (day of supply), and this lowest price is ensured by the low quality of the meat, the member of the anti-corruption council believes.

The situation has reached the point where factories that have their own meat production facilities simply refuse to put their own label on it because then it is plumped with so much water that no one wants to be responsible for it.

"The average price of chicken in the catalogue is UAH 120. You won't find such chicken anywhere on the market now. As a result, our military receives water in chicken skin," says Censor.NET.

According to Nikolaienko, the situation could be remedied by the procurement of certain product groups and the introduction of a supplier register. The latter is envisaged by the anti-corruption strategy for the Defense Ministry and the NATO Strategic Review. However, the Defense Ministry, in particular, its specialized deputy Klimenkov and the head of the procurement department, Hlib Kanevskyi, have done nothing to create it.