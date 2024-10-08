Almost two hundred people from all over Europe applied to join Ukrainian Legion - Polish Defense Ministry

In Poland, recruitment to the volunteer Ukrainian Legion continues, for which nearly two hundred people from all over Europe have applied.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Polish Deputy Defense Minister Pawel Zalewski.

Reportedly, a large-scale recruitment to the Ukrainian Volunteer Legion, which is open to all citizens of Ukraine, is underway in Lublin. So far, almost two hundred people from all over Europe have applied.

"If the first group of several hundred volunteer fighters is formed, we will immediately train them," said Zalewski.

In addition, he reminded that Poland has already trained more than 20,000 Ukrainian soldiers as part of the EU training program.

"We are fully aware that Ukraine's defense capability and the stability of the Ukrainian state are extremely important for our security, so we support it in all possible dimensions," he added.

As noted, the Legion is open to all Ukrainian citizens, regardless of gender or place of residence.

"We see a great interest in this initiative among our citizens. The exact figures are available to the Ministry of Defense, but I can say that as of Friday, October 4, the figure was 196 people who applied from all over Europe," the statement said.

Ukrainian Legion in Poland

As a reminder, the creation of the Ukrainian Legion is envisaged by the security agreement signed by Ukraine and Poland on July 8.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that every citizen of Ukraine who decides to join the legion will be able to sign a contract with the Armed Forces.