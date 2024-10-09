Pentagon is considering postponing "Ramstein" meeting

The US Department of Defence is deciding whether to postpone the "Ramstein" meeting scheduled for 12 October due to the cancellation of Joe Biden's visit to Germany.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to "Voice of America".

"Due to Hurricane Milton, President Biden will no longer be travelling to Ramstein to participate in the Ukraine Defence Contact Group. We are still working on how this will affect the minister's schedule," said Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh.

Answering a journalist's question about whether they plan to postpone the meeting of the Ukraine Defence Group and combine it with the NATO Defence Ministers' meeting on 17-18 October, the Pentagon said they had no final decision yet:

"We are only now finding out. So when there are updates, I will be sure to let you know. As you know, the president cancelled his trip just this morning. So we are working on those details. We'll let you know when we know more."

As a reminder, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken cancelled his visit to Germany, during which he was to take part in a meeting of the "Ramstein" contact group.

As a reminder, US President Joe Biden postponed his visit to Germany and Angola due to the threat of a new Hurricane Milton.

