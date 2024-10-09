Turkey supports Ukraine’s independence and defends return of occupied territories, including Crimea, - Erdogan’s adviser Topçu

Turkey emphasises on all international platforms that the return of the occupied territories, including Crimea, is a requirement of international law.

This was discussed at a meeting between the Deputy Chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people Nariman Dzhelal and the Chief Advisor to the President of Turkey Yalcin Topçu, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

Turkey, which supports the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine, also defends on all platforms that the return of the occupied territories, including Crimea, is a requirement of international law. Turkey wants the ongoing occupation and war in Ukraine, Gaza and Lebanon to end and firmly advocates for this on all international platforms, and contributes to ensuring permanent peace in our region and the world for the future of all mankind," Yalcin Topçu said.

Nariman Dzhelal described the situation in the temporarily occupied Crimea, the persecution and harassment of Crimean Tatars, human rights violations, and crimes committed by Russia on the peninsula.

As noted, the participants of the meeting expressed hope that Turkey, in particular President Erdogan, would facilitate the release of Crimean Tatars held in Russian captivity on trumped-up cases, as well as prisoners of war and civilian Ukrainians.

"In addition to the release of political prisoners, we are also talking about our prisoners of war, about civilians who are in the most brutal conditions because they defended their homeland at the front, for their position. It is very important to combine the efforts of both the state and civil society. In Ukraine, NGOs are doing a lot to protect the rights of Ukrainian citizens," said Denys Zolotariov, Counsellor at the Ukrainian Embassy in Turkey.