If Trump wins election, he won’t wait for inauguration to achieve peace in Ukraine - Orban

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has said that if Donald Trump is re-elected US president, he will not even wait for the inauguration to take measures to end the war in Ukraine.

This is reported by Politico, Censor.NET informs.

"Trump will act immediately, so we, as European leaders, cannot waste time, because there will be no two or three months between the election and the inauguration of the new president, as is usually the case. We must react first intellectually, philosophically, then strategically, and then on the level of action as soon as possible," Orban said during a press conference in Strasbourg.

He reminded that an informal summit of European leaders is scheduled for 7 November in Budapest, two days after the US presidential election.

"I am pleased that an informal summit of European leaders will be held in Budapest two days after the US election," Orban said.

According to him, this will be a good opportunity to discuss approaches to resolving Russia's war against Ukraine and to determine the next steps for both individual states and the European Union as a whole.

The Hungarian prime minister also compared the foreign policy approaches of the Trump administration to the current US democratic government, stressing the "significant difference" between them.

He expressed confidence that Trump, if he wins, will not wait for the official inauguration to act in the international arena and "achieve peace" in Ukraine.

"We will open a few bottles of champagne if Trump returns," Orban added.