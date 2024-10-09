Poltava region was attacked with ballistic missiles: Industrial facility damaged

An industrial facility was damaged as a result of Russia's attack on the Poltava region.

This was stated by the head of the RMA Philip Pronin, Censor.NET reports.

"Last night, the enemy attacked Poltava region with three ballistic missiles. An industrial facility in the region was damaged. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties," the statement said.

Russian attack on the Poltava region on 8 October

On 8 October, it was reported that on 8 October 2024, Russian troops attacked Poltava region with missiles. Explosions were heard.

The Air Force said that three Iskanders had struck the region.

