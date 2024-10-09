Men who join Ukrainian Legion in Poland will be able to cross border without any problems - Consul General Kuts

Men who join the Ukrainian Legion in Poland will be able to easily cross the border to go on vacation or for rotation.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by the Consul General of Ukraine in Lublin Oleh Kuts in an interview with the Polish portal I.Pl.

"We must fight disinformation. The enemy provides false facts, for example, that our soldiers are sent to the front without proper training, uniforms, equipment, that they will simply be "thrown" to the front. This is not true. Anyone who is willing or hesitant can apply to the recruitment center without any obligations, it is a voluntary unit," the Consul General emphasized.

According to him, the Legion offers a monetary reward, and if a person decides to sign a contract, he or she must undergo a medical examination.

Then a man and his unit are trained by the Polish Ministry of Defense, equipped and sent to the front for the duration of the contract.

The Legion offers a monetary reward, and you can easily cross the border to return for vacation and rotation. In addition, people aged 18 and over, not 25, can apply to join, as this is the age of mobilization in Ukraine," Kuts explained.

The Consul General added that as of October 4, 196 Ukrainian men from all over Europe had applied to join the Ukrainian Legion, and there is "great interest in this initiative among Ukrainians."

Ukrainian Legion in Poland

As a reminder, the creation of the Ukrainian Legion is envisaged by the security agreement signed by Ukraine and Poland on July 8.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that every citizen of Ukraine who decides to join the legion will be able to sign a contract with the Armed Forces.