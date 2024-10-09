Verkhovna Rada proposes to toughen punishment for arson of military vehicles: 10 to 15 years in prison

The Verkhovna Rada has prepared and submitted for registration a draft law that would increase liability for arson of military vehicles.

This was announced on Facebook by Servant of the People MP Marian Zablotskyi, Censor.NET reports.

"Now we have significant problems with prosecuting such crimes. For example, vehicles are often on the balance sheet of charitable foundations, which makes punishment for damaging military property formally impossible. Also, in any case, persons aged 14 to 16 are exempt from liability, and this age group is most often recruited by the enemy. However, there is no such leniency for arson attacks on police or judges' cars," the MP explained.

Thus, the draft law proposes to establish a penalty for arson of military vehicles ranging from 10 to 15 years. Volunteer vehicles will also fall under this category.

"Over the last three months alone, 180 cases of arson attacks on military vehicles have been officially recorded. I'm sure there are even more in reality. We have to put a firm stop to this. Now, because it will get worse," Zablotskyi concluded.