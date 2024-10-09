Terrorist Russian PMCs cause irreparable damage to stability and security of African countries, - MFA of Ukraine

Ukraine is concerned about the activities of the Russian Federation aimed at expanding its sphere of influence with the use of the African Corps. People from Africa and the Middle East, whom Russia hires and sends to fight against Ukraine, are regularly taken prisoner by Ukraine.

This was stated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"Ukraine expresses serious concern about the ongoing illegal activities of the Russian Federation aimed at expanding its sphere of influence with the use of the so-called "African Corps" of the Russian Federation and affiliated terrorist Russian private military companies in the sovereign territory of a number of African states," the statement said.

As noted, Russian mercenaries are causing "irreparable damage" to the security of African countries, fuelling internal conflicts and engaging in illegal mining there to finance the war against Ukraine.

Watch more: African mercenary of Russian army fights against kamikaze drone with stick. VIDEO

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that people from Africa and the Middle East, who are being fraudulently or coercively sent by Russia to fight against Ukraine, are regularly taken prisoner by Ukraine.

Ukrainian diplomats appealed to such foreigners to avoid joining the Russian army by all means, and if sent to the front, to use the "I Want to Live" project at the earliest opportunity, to voluntarily surrender their weapons to the Ukrainian Defence Forces and save their lives.

"We strongly condemn the cynical use by the Russian Federation of citizens of African and Arab countries as mercenaries, who are mercilessly used by the Kremlin regime as cannon fodder in battles against the Ukrainian Defence Forces on the territory of our country.

We call on the governments of friendly countries in Africa and the Middle East to publicly condemn such actions by Russia and take all possible measures to stop this criminal practice," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry concluded.