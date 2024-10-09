Budanov was with scouts at key stage of liberation of Vovchansk aggregate plant - DIU

The head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov was present at a key stage of the liberation of the aggregate plant in Vovchansk, Kharkiv region.

According to Censor.NET, the commander of the "Stugna" unit of the DIU's Timur special forces, with the call sign Linuks, said this on the air of a national telethon.

"It is no secret that Kyrylo Oleksiyovych Budanov is often directly involved in operations. In this particular operation, he was with us at a key moment, at a key stage. He was present for several days, directly leading the mission. Of course, this supports the fighters, gives them motivation," the scout noted.

Linuks said that an important stage of the operation was the accumulation of our forces and equipment in the area of the combat mission, which was not visible to the enemy.

"This is a classic operation for special forces. This is a complex multi-stage operation, which involved large forces: unmanned systems, artillery, and personnel with experience in clearing such buildings. So, it was a task for us, and we fulfilled it completely," the intelligence officer said.

According to him, one of the important factors during the mission was clear coordination between the groups of Timur's special forces involved in the assault - "Stugna", "Paragon", "Junger", "RDC", "BDK", "Terror".

"Each of these groups had its own specifics of work, and in general, we managed to maintain this coordination. This is always important in any unit," Linuks added.

Liberation of Vovchansk Aggregate Plant

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the Vovchansk Aggregate Plant had been liberated from the occupiers. Later, Budanov awarded the special forces who liberated the Vovchansk Aggregate Plant.

According to the intelligence officer with the call sign Viking, about 20 occupants were captured at the plant in Vovchansk, and several dozen were killed.

Later, the DIU officially confirmed that Ukrainian soldiers captured about two dozen occupiers during the operation to liberate the aggregate plant in Vovchansk.