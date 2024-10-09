Defense forces of South destroyed 106 invaders and 23 units of weapons and military equipment in day

During the past day, the Russian army lost 106 personnel in the south.

This was reported by the Southern Defense Forces, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, during the day, the loss of the enemy's personnel amounted to 106 people.

Also, the enemy lost 23 units of weapons and military equipment, including:

12 units of automotive equipment;

2 howitzers;

1 mortar;

2 UAVs (Supercam, Orlan-10);

3 motorcycles;

3 boats.

In addition, 14 unmanned aerial vehicles of the "Shahed-136" type were destroyed.

Ukrainian defenders also hit 9 dugouts, an ammunition storage area, 2 UAV take-off sites, 2 observation posts, and 1 firing position.

The situation in the South

As noted, over the past 24 hours, 2 attempted assaults were recorded in the Orihiv direction and 6 in the Kherson direction.

The occupiers continue artillery shelling, carry out airstrikes, use attack UAVs of various types, conduct aerial reconnaissance.

On October 8, the enemy used 285 FPV drones, including 6 Lancet-type UAVs, and dropped 333 fragmentation munitions from the UAVs.

Also remind, in general, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Ukrainian soldiers eliminated 664,120 Russian invaders.