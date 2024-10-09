President of Finland Stubb will visit China: will discuss Ukraine

The President of Finland, Alexander Stubb, will pay a visit to China on October 28-31.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Reuters.

Thus, the Finnish leader will hold a meeting with the President of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping, and other high-ranking Chinese officials.

Stubb plans to discuss bilateral relations, as well as the war between the Russian Federation and Ukraine, and other security issues.

Reuters notes that Finland and China have been engaged in sensitive diplomacy since October 2023 over the possible role of a Hong Kong-registered cargo ship in the damage to the Balticconnector gas pipeline.

