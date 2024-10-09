7 children were returned from occupied Kherson region - RMA

Seven children were returned from the occupied Kherson region to the territory controlled by Ukraine.

This was reported by the head of the RMA Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET informs.

"These are three boys and four girls, aged 7 to 17. The children went through the hell of the Russian occupation - unreasonable searches and danger. The military broke into their homes, threatened their families and tried to evict them. The occupation authorities have repeatedly demanded that the children be enrolled in Russian schools and receive Russian passports," the statement said.

Currently, the children are in a safe place and receive the necessary assistance.

Since the beginning of the year, 217 children from Kherson region have been returned to the territory controlled by Ukraine.

