Rada approved draft law on agreement with investigation of corruption crimes

On October 9, the Verkhovna Rada supported in the first reading draft law No. 12039 on an agreement with the investigation regarding the investigation of corruption cases.

People's deputy Yaroslav Zhelezniak reported this, Censor.NET informs.

It is noted that the relevant draft law was supported by the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau. It also meets Ukraine's international obligations.

The bill was supported by 268 deputies.

What does the law provide?

Yes, according to project No. 12039:

a new article is introduced, which allows for a shorter term of imprisonment than required by the Code in case of cooperation with the investigation through the exposure of accomplices and compensation for damage. The term can be shortened to 5 years instead of 8;

the court will be able to determine as an additional punishment a fairly large fine - 102 million hryvnias maximum for a particularly serious crime and more than 4 million hryvnias for a serious crime;

in such cases, the court will be able to confiscate the property of the person involved, if this type of punishment is agreed upon;

the relevant instrument will not be applicable as a general rule to organizers of schemes, except if such an organizer exposes another organizer;

What preceded

On July 18, 2024, the Rada supported draft law No. 11340 in the first reading, which will allow corrupt officials to "buy off" prison terms.

The head of the "Servant of the People" faction, Arakhamia, said that the adoption of this draft law is one of the obligations to partners in the EU.

On October 7, the law enforcement committee of the Verkhovna Rada voted on draft law No. 12039, which improves agreements with the investigation in corruption cases.