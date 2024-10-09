As long as there is war, we need "United Marathon" - Minister of Culture Tochytskyi

The Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine Mykola Tochytskyi said that while the war is going on in Ukraine, the "United News" marathon will continue its work.

He said this in an interview with "Voice of America", Censor.NET reports.

"As long as there is a war, we need the United Marathon. We need it so that we can make unified approaches that will break the propaganda that the Russian Federation is making against us," Tochytskyi said.

According to the minister, the "United News" can be a platform where it is possible to speak out and get rid of those Russian hostile narratives that were laid down in different periods of Ukraine's development.

"It is very important for us to create a truly strategic communication of the present, not only for the outside world, but also inside. And without a real discussion of the processes that are taking place, it will be quite difficult to win this war," Tochytskyi added.

Earlier it was reported that in the state budget for 2025, all social payments were frozen at the same level, and UAH 1.6 billion was allocated for the telethon and "Rada" channel.