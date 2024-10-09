Poroshenko: Defense Ministry to set up "hotline" for appeals on corruption in TCRs and violations of mobilization rules

The leader of the "ES" and the fifth president Petro Poroshenko initiated a "hotline" in the Ministry of Defense to report corruption in the TCR and violations of the law during mobilization.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the political party.

The issue was discussed during a coordination board with the participation of the Minister of Defense and representatives of the General Staff.

Read more: Tomorrow, Rada should resolve issue of mobilization of limitedly fit 18-25 year olds

"The issue that we raised at the meeting of the conciliation board is the issue of violation of laws by TCR employees. They are deliberately trying to wear out those who have reasonable exemptions with draft notices in order to extort bribes from these people. This is widespread throughout the country. At my suggestion, which was supported by the leadership of the Armed Forces, we are creating a hotline where every Ukrainian can contact the leadership of the Armed Forces regarding violations of their constitutional rights and freedoms and corrupt practices by representatives of the TCR," Poroshenko said.

According to the fifth president, there are complaints from different regions when exempted persons who ensure the functioning of critical enterprises for Ukraine, including defense companies, are mobilized.

Read more: There is no direct ban on mobilization of persons liable for military service aged 50 to 60 - Sumy TCR

"Theoretically, we agreed that within two weeks we would be able to report that this line was open. This is a state line, it allows those who make decisions on the management of the TCR, namely the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, to respond promptly and urgently to the facts of violation of laws and corruption when money is extorted from conscripts and mobilized people, and you see that we are talking about millions that are now flowing to dishonest officials," the ES leader explained.

Poroshenko noted that the hotline was created specifically to address violations of the law on mobilization.

"Not only TCRs, but also the actions of the police, "buses", anyone who violates rights. As a rule, in 70% of cases, it has corruption reasons. As a rule, they deliberately create problems in order to extort money later. From my experience, I would like to say that when both the leadership of the Armed Forces and the commander of the Land Forces, to whom the TCRs are subordinated, receive verified and confirmed information, the reaction is instantaneous. I would like to thank them for that," he summarized.

Read more: Deadline for appearing at TCRSS on summons has been reduced from 14 to 7-10 days - Cabinet resolution