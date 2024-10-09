Due to ban on Discord messenger, Russian command staffs may be left without UAV broadcasts - media

After blocking the Discord messenger, the Russian army began to have problems broadcasting images from combat drones.

According to Censor.NET, DW reports.

"The authors of Russian pro-war channels and Russian "military commanders" criticized the blocking of the messenger. They drew attention to the fact that Discord is used by Russian troops in Ukraine for combat control, and noted that now some command posts and headquarters may be left without broadcasting from drones," the report says.

It is noted that there is no alternative to the Discord messenger.

Roskomnadzor said that access to the messenger was restricted due to a violation of a legal requirement that is "necessary to prevent the use of the messenger for terrorist and extremist purposes, recruitment of citizens, drug sales" and "in connection with the posting of illegal information."

