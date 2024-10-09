Ukraine confiscated dry cargo under flag of Cameroon for illegal entry into ports of occupied Crimea

A dry cargo USKO MFU under the flag of Cameroon was detained in Odesa, which illegally entered the ports of the temporarily occupied Crimea to carry out commercial activities. The ship was transferred to the ownership of Ukraine.

This was reported by the State Border Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the detention took place in July 2024, when units of the Maritime Guard as part of an interagency group discovered violations of navigation in the water areas under temporary occupation. The Dnipro District Court of Kyiv decided to transfer the vessel to the National Asset Management Agency (ARMA).

It is reported that the ship's captain is charged under Part 2 of Art. 332-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine in violation of the procedure for entering the occupied territories with the purpose of causing damage to state interests. Due to the violation of Ukrainian and international law, the vessel will now be under state management for further use.

"Ukraine continues to firmly defend its sovereignty in its territorial waters, reminding that all ports of the Crimea and the Sea of ​​Azov remain closed for commercial activity. Any operations in these ports violate international norms and legislation of Ukraine," the SBS emphasized.