Ukraine wants to organize new Peace Summit with participation of Russia before end of year - Ambassador Bodnar

Ukraine aims to organize the second Global Peace Summit by the end of 2024 and wants Russia to be present at it this time. But there will be no direct negotiations with Moscow at this meeting.

As Censor.NET informs, the Ambassador of Ukraine to Turkey Vasyl Bodnar stated this in a Reuters comment.

"One of the most important goals of this summit is to achieve a just peace in Ukraine. We are not talking about a format in which Ukraine and Russia sit opposite each other and Ukraine listens to Russia's demands," the ambassador noted.

According to him, the international community, together with Ukraine, will create a list of what steps can be taken for a just peace in the country, and then they will discuss what demands to put on Russia based on this list.

Read more: Ambassador Bodnar: Baykar plant will start operating in Ukraine after war is over

"This will not be a direct bilateral meeting (with the Russian Federation - ed.), it will most likely be a format where third parties will be involved, and (negotiations - ed.) will be conducted through third parties. We hope to hold this summit until the end year," said Bodnar.

As the diplomat added, Turkey, which during the war tried to maintain relations with both Ukraine and Russia, will be an important participant in the meeting due to its experience of mediation in other conflicts.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is expected to attend the Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit in the Croatian city of Dubrovnik on Wednesday.

A Turkish diplomatic source said he would reiterate Ankara's position there that any peace talks must include both sides for a "fair and lasting" settlement.

Read more: Date of second Peace Summit to be determined after thematic conferences on Peace Formula at end of October - Presidential Administration