ICC may bring Belarus to justice for participation in deportation of Ukrainian children

The International Criminal Court may hold Belarus accountable for its participation in the deportation of Ukrainian children by Russia, even if the country is not a member.

This was stated by the ICC spokesman Fadi El Abdalla, Censor.NET reports citing Babel.

According to him, the deportation of children for the ICC is a matter of jurisdiction over a particular crime.

"We are saying that such crimes could have been committed on the territory of Ukraine. That is, regardless of whether the children were taken to Russia or elsewhere, such acts may fall under the jurisdiction of the ICC if the abduction itself was at least partially committed on the territory of Ukraine," Abdallah explained.

The ICC recalled that this winter, the Belarusian authorities sent a group of Ukrainian children from the occupied city of Antratsyt to the Belarusian city of Mogilev, where they were accommodated in a sanatorium and the Belarusian military conducted training for them.

After that, former Belarusian Minister of Culture Pavel Latushko provided the ICC with evidence of Lukashenko' s alleged involvement in the illegal deportation of Ukrainian children.

