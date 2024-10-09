Sijarto: Ukraine’s accession to NATO will lead to beginning of World War III

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto believes that World War III could break out if Ukraine joins NATO. Budapest opposes the country's membership in the Alliance.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Index.

According to the Hungarian diplomat, Ukraine's membership in NATO will lead to World War III because of the collective defense article.

"I think that any person with common sense who thinks about all this does not want to create such a danger. Therefore, the Hungarian position is clear: there is no possibility for Ukraine to join NATO," Szijjarto said.

The Hungarian foreign minister added that this is the position of the majority of NATO foreign ministers "in closed-door negotiations."

