Post office must send draft notices by registered mail marked "TCR draft notice" - Cabinet of Ministers decree

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has amended the Rules for the provision of postal services regarding the sending of draft notices.

According to Censor.NET, the relevant resolution of October 8 is posted on the government's website.

"Registered letters marked "TCR draft notice" shall be delivered personally to the addressee (recipient) upon delivery to the specified address. In case of absence of the addressee (recipient) at the address indicated on the registered mail, the employee of the postal facility informs the addressee (recipient) by the available phone number and/or puts a notice of receipt of a registered mail marked "TCR draft notice" in the subscriber's mailbox," the resolution says.

Read more: Ministry of Defense will introduce draft notices with QR codes

As noted, if the recipient does not appear to receive a registered mail marked "TCR draft notice" within three business days after being informed by the post office, the postal employee makes a note "addressee is absent at the specified address", which is certified by his signature with an imprint of the postal device, the procedure for using which is established by the designated postal operator, and returns such a letter to the sender no later than the next business day.

Read more: Deadline for appearing at TCRSS on summons has been reduced from 14 to 7-10 days - Cabinet resolution