Forced evacuation of children with their families is announced in number of settlements in Sumy and Konotop districts of Sumy region
Due to the security situation, a decision was made to forcibly evacuate children with their families from a number of settlements in two districts of the Sumy region.
This was reported by the Ministry of Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories, Censor.NET reports.
As noted, this decision was unanimously supported by members of the Coordination Headquarters for the mandatory evacuation of the population under martial law.
It is a compulsory evacuation of 497 children from 101 settlements of the Sumy region (90 settlements of the Sumy district and 11 settlements of the Konotop district).
The Ministry of Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories reminded that the evacuation is free of charge.
