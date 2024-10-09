Prime Minister Plenkovic: Croatia supports Ukraine’s accession to EU and NATO

Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic has expressed full support for Ukraine's aspirations to join the EU and NATO.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"Our joint declaration, which we will adopt today, records our determination and support for Ukraine in a number of areas. Our region knows the scars of war, but today it is committed to cooperation. Some of the countries are EU members, and some are on the path to membership. Croatia is particularly pleased to support Ukraine on its path to the EU," Plenković said in his opening remarks at the Ukraine-Southeast Europe Summit in Dubrovnik.

According to the prime minister, Croatia fully supports Ukraine in its accession to the EU, along with Moldova and Bosnia and Herzegovina, and sees it as an important part of the EU's enlargement dynamics.

"The European framework is a future that guarantees the peace and prosperity that parts of our continent have enjoyed for decades. Croatia enjoys these privileges and obligations of EU membership today, and we are determined to share our experience with Ukraine and other countries," Plenković said.

He also stressed the difficulty of implementing comprehensive reforms while waging war, and therefore expressed his admiration for Ukraine, "welcoming the results that Kyiv has achieved so far".

"And we will continue to support Ukraine on its path to NATO membership, especially after the visit of the new Secretary General Rutte to Kyiv a few days ago," Plenkovic said. According to him, Russia's aggression against Ukraine is "an attack on the sovereign right of every state to choose its own political path and partners, a cornerstone of stability in post-Cold War Europe."

"Supporting Ukraine in its defence against Russian aggression is not just a matter of solidarity with a nation fighting for its survival. It also represents the most important geopolitical and security interest for all of us," the Croatian Prime Minister said.