We must do everything to reduce Russia’s ability to destabilize Europe and world - Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that everything must be done to reduce Russia's ability to destabilise Europe and the world so that it can no longer threaten other countries.

"If Russia achieves its goal of enslaving Ukraine, then new regimes like the Moscow regime will undoubtedly emerge. And the Moscow regime will also try to destabilise the Baltic region and the Balkans. We must make sure that Russia does not have the strength to continue this aggression, so that it can no longer threaten other countries. We must do everything to reduce Russia's ability to destabilise Europe and the world," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy also congratulated Croatia as one of the countries that has already signed a security agreement with Ukraine.

The President said that 36 countries have already signed such agreements. And Ukraine invites many other countries.

"It is absolutely important to sign such security treaties. The future of Europe depends on it. In this way, it will be possible to ensure peace that cannot be destroyed by any external influence," Zelenskyy said.