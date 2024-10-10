Zelenskyy will meet with Starmer and Rutte in London today - Reuters

Today, October 10, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit Great Britain, where he will meet with the country's Prime Minister Keir Starmer and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

This was stated by the spokesman of the British Prime Minister, quoted by Reuters, Censor.NET reports.

Starmer's spokesman said that Zelenskyy's arrival will coincide with Rutte's visit to London.

"He (Starmer - ed.) will confirm the firm support of Ukraine on the part of Great Britain in the face of ongoing Russian aggression," the spokesman emphasized to journalists.

He added that the British prime minister described the war with Russia as being at a "critical point".

The Ukrainian leader wants the West to provide Ukraine with long-range missiles and other support to try to change the balance on the battlefield, the agency added.

Earlier it was reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and French President Emmanuel Macron will meet in Paris on October 10.