There were 149 combat engagements during last day. Most of them in Kurakhove sector - General Staff

Over the last day, 149 combat engagements took place. The enemy attacked in 9 directions.

Shelling of Ukraine

According to the updated information, the enemy launched four missile attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, using seven missiles, as well as 85 air strikes, including 160 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it carried out more than four thousand shellings, including 135 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used more than 1,600 kamikaze drones.

The enemy carried out air strikes, in particular in the areas of Tsupivka, Slatyne, Lyptsi and Katerynivka in Kharkiv region; Richky in Sumy region; Chasiv Yar and Toretsk in Donetsk region; Bilohiria and Kopani in Zaporizhzhia region.

Hostilities in the east

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy conducted four offensives in the vicinity of Tykhe and Vovchansk.

The number of combat engagements in the Kupyansk sector reached seventeen over the last day. Defense forces repelled the occupiers' attacks in the areas of Kucherivka, Petropavlivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Vyshneve, Novoosynove, Zelenyi Hai and Kruhliakivka.

In the Lyman sector, our troops stopped 18 enemy attacks. The invaders concentrated their main efforts in the areas of Hrekivka, Andriivka, Makiivka, Nevske, Katerynivka and Torske.

Ukrainian troops stopped six attempts of the occupiers to advance near Minkivka, Chasiv Yar, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Bila Hora and Stupochky in the Kramatorsk sector. The situation is under control. The enemy acted with the support of aviation, firing with KABs in the area of Chasiv Yar.

With the support of bomber aircraft, the enemy tried to advance nine times in the areas of Toretsk, Nelipivka, Shcherbynivka and Dyliivka in the Toretsk sector.

Twenty-five attacks were repelled by Ukrainian troops in the Pokrovsk sector over the last day. The enemy tried to advance near Sukha Balka, Novotoretske, Myroliubivka, Krutyi Yar, Promin, Lysivka and Sukhyi Yar. The enemy concentrated its main efforts in the vicinity of Selydove, where 13 firefights took place, and the enemy also bombed Yablunivka, Kalynove, Vozdvyzhenka, Myroliubivka, Lysivka, Oleksandro-Kalynove and Chunyshyne, dropping more than a dozen guided aerial bombs.

Defense forces continue to hold back the enemy in the Kurakhivka sector. In the areas of Hirnyk, Novoselydivka, Kurakhivka, Tsukuryne, Hostre, Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka, Katerynivka and Antonivka, the occupiers tried to break through Ukrainian defenses 31 times.

Five enemy attacks were stopped by our defenders in the area of Bohoiavlenka in the Vremivsk sector.

Situation in the south and north. The operation in the Kursk region

The enemy made four futile attempts to seize the positions of our defenders in the Prydniprovskyi sector over the past day.

The operational situation in the Volyn and Polissia sectors remained unchanged. No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

On the border with Chernihiv region, the enemy maintains a military presence, conducts reconnaissance activities and artillery shelling.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to conduct operations in the Kursk sector, where the enemy conducted eleven air strikes using 22 guided aerial bombs over the past day, and fired over 200 times.

Fourteen strikes on the areas of concentration of enemy personnel and weapons were carried out by aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces over the past day, in addition, a command post, six air defense systems and one artillery system were destroyed.

