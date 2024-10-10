Ukraine’s attack on warehouse in south of Russian Federation should reduce pace of Russian attacks - Forbes

Since 2022, Russia has launched more than 8,000 explosive drones that were purchased from Iran. Thus, the Armed Forces were able to destroy almost five percent of all "Shaheds" that Russia used during the war with one blow.

As Censor.NET informs, Forbes analyst David Ax writes about it.

But he added that the destruction of 400 Shaheds should reduce the pace of Russian attacks, but this is a temporary victory.

"Moscow can always buy more drones from Tehran. They are also produced at a factory in Tatarstan in eastern Russia. The Kremlin paid 1.7 billion dollars to obtain a license for the local assembly of up to 6,000 Shaheds," the analyst notes.

He added that it is not yet clear how the Ukrainians struck this warehouse.The analyst assumes that Ukraine did not use Western long-range missiles - the American Tactical Missile Systems, the British Storm Shadow or the French SCALP-EG - to attack the drones, because the West continues to prohibit Ukraine from striking with their weapons on the territory of the Russian Federation.

"However, there are no restrictions on Ukrainian-made ammunition. Neptune cruise missiles can reach the south of Russia. And long-range strike drones developed by Ukrainian intelligence can fly hundreds of kilometers beyond Zhovtnevy," Aks notes.

At the same time, the attack on the "Shahed" warehouse is part of a wider trend, when instead of spending expensive air defense missiles to shoot down drones near their targets, the Ukrainians try to hit Russian ammunition before the Russians can launch them, the analyst concludes.

Also remind, that on Wednesday, October 9, the strike group of the forces and means of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with the units of the Security Service of Ukraine, attacked the storage base for UAVs of the "Shahed" type, located near the settlement of Oktyabrskyi in the Krasnodar region of the Russian Federation.

