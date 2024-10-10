Air defense forces destroyed 41 of 62 Shaheds, 14 were lost due to electronic warfare - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of October 10, 2024, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with attack UAVs and missiles of various types.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Force Command.

In total, the radio engineering troops of the Air Force detected and escorted more than fifty means of air attack of the enemy:

2 Iskander-M ballistic missiles (launch area - TOT of Crimea);

1 guided air missile Kh-31P (from the airspace of Crimea);

2 guided air missiles Kh-59/69 (from the airspace of Crimea);

3 S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles (from occupied Donetsk region);

62 strike UAVs (launch areas - Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Kursk).

The air attack was repulsed by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

What did the air defense forces manage to destroy?

As a result of anti-aircraft combat, 41 enemy UAVs were shot down in the Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kherson, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Poltava, Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions.

"14 enemy drones have been lost in location in different regions of Ukraine, presumably as a result of active anti-aircraft missile defense. The information is being clarified," the AF press center said.

As of 11:00 a.m., combat work continues;

It is noted that several UAVs (presumably attack) are in the airspace of Ukraine. There is also a lot of reconnaissance drone activity in the north and south.

"As a result of the Russian strike, civilian objects and critical infrastructure objects in Odesa, Poltava and Donetsk regions were hit by missiles and attack UAVs," the command added.

