In the coming months, due to poor organization in the army and significant problems with logistics, the Russian army is not ready to return the territory of the Kursk region under its control.

As Censor.NET informs, Politico writes about this with reference to anonymous sources in the Pentagon.

The publication notes that the Western allies feared that the creation of an offensive group of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region would lead to a shortage of forces in other parts of the front. However, analysts note that Ukraine will have the strength to hold the captured territories inside Russia for at least several months before the Russians can mount a full-fledged counteroffensive.

One of Politico's sources added that the Ukrainians have so far managed to replenish the personnel in the Kursk region, but the Russians, due to poor coordination and planning, have "serious logistical problems with the redeployment of troops and their organization" to move from defense to offensive actions.

"There is nothing to indicate that they are ready to take serious action regarding the return of the Kursk region, and I do not think that they will be able to do it in the near future," the interlocutor of the publication noted.

It should be noted that according to British intelligence, September 2024 was one of the "bloodiest" for the Russian army. The average daily losses of the occupation army of the Russian Federation amounted to 1,271 people (killed and wounded).

Earlier, Bloomberg reported that they will be able to maintain control over the territory in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation for at least several months.

Read more: Ukraine’s attack on warehouse in south of Russian Federation should reduce pace of Russian attacks - Forbes