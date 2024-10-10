White House cannot confirm information about possible secret conversations between Trump and Putin - spokeswoman Jean-Pierre

There is currently no official confirmation from the White House that former US leader Donald Trump secretly communicated with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin after his presidential term ends in 2021.

This was stated by White House spokeswoman Karin Jean-Pierre during a briefing, Censor.NET reports.

She emphasized that if this is true, it is a serious concern.

"Of course, I have no confirmation on any of these calls. But if it is indeed true, does it concern us, does it cause us serious concern? Yes," the White House spokeswoman said.

Read more: US has not changed policy on strikes deep into Russian territory despite Ukrainian Armed Forces operation in Kursk region - White House

According to her, the fact of such conversations is especially worrying given the fact that the former president was against increasing aid to Ukraine, which is defending itself from Russian aggression.

"So if it's true, it's worrying," Jean-Pierre stressed.

What preceded?

American journalist Bob Woodward has published a new book, War, in which he talks about the ties between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, writes The Washington Post.

According to the author, in early 2024, Trump ordered an aide to leave his office so he could have a private phone conversation with the Russian dictator.

The book does not describe what Trump and Putin may have talked about but notes that the US presidential candidate's team expressed doubts about the episode. However, according to an unnamed Trump aide, the former president spoke with Putin as many as seven times after he left the White House in 2021.

Trump campaign spokesman Stephen Chung said none of Woodward's alleged stories in the book "are true" and said the book "should either be on sale in the fiction section of a discount bookstore or used as toilet paper."