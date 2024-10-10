Rada adopts law on changes to insurance for journalists in combat zone

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine supported the draft law on changes to the insurance of journalists by 275 votes.

This was announced by the chairman of the parliamentary committee on freedom of speech, MP from the "Voice" party Yaroslav Yurchyshyn, Censor.NET reports.

The draft law concerns the protection of media workers working in the combat zone.

"Such a rule had already existed, but it was not effective. It was impossible to insure correspondents covering events in hot spots, because insurance companies did not receive licenses for their activities in the type of insurance specified in the law.

The new law resolves the legal regulation of this issue. Now the media can insure the life, health and ability to work of their employees during a business trip to the combat zone or temporarily occupied territories at their own expense or other non-prohibited sources (international/grant)," the MP explained.

Yurchyshyn added that the detailed order and conditions of insurance will be determined at the bylaw level by the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine in agreement with the National Bank within a month from the date this law comes into force.

