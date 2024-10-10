Ministry of Defense approved sample of lightweight body armor

The Main Directorate for the Development of Supply Support of the Ministry of Defense has approved a pre-production sample of lightweight body armor.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Defense.

"The lightweight body armor provides a high level of protection and comfort during combat missions, in particular for the SOF and AAF. Such body armor will be especially useful for military personnel in reconnaissance groups and units where it is important to combine lightness, mobility and reliability of protection," the Ministry of Defense noted.

The lightweight body armor consists of basic and additional elements.

frontal cover with soft and hard armor element;

front cover with soft ballistic element and hard armor element and shoulder pads;

cummerbund (made by analogy with the "skeleton" system);

side covers with a soft ballistic element;

intestine protection cover in the form of a bag with a soft ballistic element.

Additional elements of the kit: neck protection; shoulder protection; groin protection; tactical protective load bearing belt; tailbone protection; hip protection; protection of the inner thighs; design solution for female military personnel; an element of positive buoyancy.



Additional elements of the delivery set are determined by the customer.

All additional elements of the lightweight body armor have soft ballistic protection. All soft armor elements of the lightweight vest have protection class 1, hard armor elements have protection class 6+.

The lightweight vest is available in four sizes - S, M, L and XL. The weight of the lightweight body armor ranges from 7.5 to 12 kg, depending on the size and configuration.

Approval of the Lightweight Body Armor standard will allow the purchase of new models of personal protective equipment and expand the range of suppliers to meet the needs of the Armed Forces.

