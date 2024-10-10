Rutte on strikes by Western weapons against Russia: There are legal grounds for this but it is up to allies to decide

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte expressed the opinion that allowing Ukraine to use long-range weapons against targets in Russia is legally possible but depends on each member state of the Alliance.

He said this in London on Thursday, October 10, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"Well, again, legally, yes, it is possible. And legally, there are grounds for this. But now you are asking not only about this legitimacy, but also linking it to one specific weapon, and it depends not on me, but on individual members of the Alliance," Rutte said when asked whether he would support allowing Ukraine to use Western weapons against Russia.

He added that there are no changes in this matter, because it ultimately depends on the Allies who supply certain weapons systems to Ukraine and decide whether they can be used for a long distance deep into Russia.