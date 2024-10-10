Norway allocates more than $90 million to increase weapons production: "There is urgent need for defense materials in Ukraine"

The Norwegian government has announced that it will allocate 967 million Norwegian kroner (more than $90 million) as part of a roadmap to increase the production capacity of the country's defense industry.

This is stated in a government press release, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"The security situation has created a significant and urgent need for defense materials in Ukraine, among our allies and within the country. The Roadmap is a comprehensive plan that will help increase the production capacity of the Norwegian defense industry. We take responsibility for contributing to meeting the needs of Ukraine, our nation and our allies," said Norwegian Defense Minister Bjørn Arild Gram.

He added that Ukraine depends on access to air defense systems, missiles, artillery shells and other defense equipment to continue its fight.

"Both our industry and government have done a lot to increase production in Norway, but it remains a difficult and long-term challenge for all our allies. With this roadmap, we are taking responsibility for strengthening the capacity of Norway and its allies to support Ukraine in its resistance to aggression," the Minister said.

It is noted that the funds will be used to support small and medium-sized Norwegian companies that supply the Ukrainian military with innovative technologies that can benefit them; a new rocket engine production line; the development of hexamine production for explosives in Norway; and a feasibility report for a new explosives plant.

The funding comes through the Nansen program.