Czech Republic to fulfill its commitment to supply 500,000 ammunition to Ukraine - Fiala

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala assured that the goal of the Czech initiative to provide Ukraine with 500,000 ammunition would be achieved.

He said this in an interview with Blesk magazine, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"The initiative is going very well, supplies are regular. We will reach the goal we set for ourselves - 500 thousand units, although in fact there will be much more due to other actions," Fiala said.

Read more: Norway allocates more than $90 million to increase weapons production: "There is urgent need for defense materials in Ukraine"

He added that many countries have joined the initiative financially, and the work will continue together with those who are interested in continuing it next year.