Zelenskyy in Paris: We do not consider ceasefire in exchange for Western guarantees
Ukraine is not considering a ceasefire in exchange for Western alliance guarantees.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this at a press briefing after a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.
"This is not a topic of our discussions, no truce, we did not want to talk about it. I saw something like that in the media. Russia works a lot with the media, with this information, so everything is clear," the President said.
According to him, he hopes for France's help, as Ukraine is experiencing a shortage of equipment.
Another topic of conversation with Macron was the permission to use "certain long-range ammunition."
"Today, we do not have enough of our long-range drones, so we are looking for funds for domestic production, as well as some permission from our partners," Zelenskyy explained.
This is the fifth visit of the Ukrainian leader to Paris since the beginning of full-scale Russian aggression in Ukraine.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password