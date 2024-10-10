Rutte believes that there is no need to worry about Trump’s possible victory: He fully understands importance of struggle in Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has called on the international community to "stop worrying about the Trump presidency" and its consequences for the war in Ukraine.

The Secretary-General said this in London, where a trilateral meeting between Rutte, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer took place, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

The NATO chief emphasized that he knows the Republican presidential candidate well. "He fully understands and agrees with me that this struggle in Ukraine is not only about Ukraine but also about the security and future security of the United States," the Secretary-General said.

According to Rutte, he is personally "not worried" about Donald Trump's likely victory in the US presidential election, as he is "absolutely convinced that the US... understands: The United States as a whole would be less secure if Putin were to succeed in Ukraine."