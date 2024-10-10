Sikorski: Starlink terminals for Ukraine will continue to be financed solely by Poland

Starlink terminals for Ukraine have been and will continue to be financed solely by Poland, not by Elon Musk or anyone else.

This was stated by Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski during a press conference on Thursday, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

Answering a question about Poland's position at the postponed Ramstein meeting, the head of Polish diplomacy noted that the meeting was about practical military assistance to Ukraine. Therefore, the heads of government of countries that support Ukraine were supposed to meet in Ramstein, not heads of state.

"That is why we have prepared a position for President Duda, so that he can speak not only on his own behalf, but also on behalf of the Polish state - about what we have already done for Ukraine and what we intend to do next," Sikorski said.

The Foreign Minister emphasized one specific provision included in this Polish position. According to him, it mentions that one of the key factors that allows Ukrainians to continue to effectively defend themselves against the Russians is Internet connectivity via Starlink terminals.

"These Starlink terminals that are used in Ukraine are not sponsored by Mr. Elon Musk, but are and will be financed solely by Poland. We are doing it, not someone else," Sikorski said.