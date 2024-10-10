MFA: Publications in foreign media about Ukraine’s alleged readiness to make concessions to aggressor are manipulation

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine refutes the manipulative statements made by a number of foreign media about Ukraine's alleged readiness to make concessions to the aggressor at the expense of its sovereignty and territorial integrity. We emphasize the unacceptability of such concessions.

This is stated in the commentary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Censor.NET informs.

"Such statements are only perceived by the aggressor as a sign of weakness, give him unjustified hope for the success of aggression and the effectiveness of his ultimatums and blackmail.

The only realistic way to restore a comprehensive, just and sustainable peace for Ukraine has been and remains the Peace Formula, which is based on respect for the UN Charter and the imperative of full restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity within internationally recognized borders," the diplomatic mission said.

In addition, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry emphasized that the principle of "no agreement on Ukraine without Ukraine" and the imperative to respect international law and the UN Charter remain binding, and "Ukraine will not accept any initiatives that violate them."

Read more: Ukrainian Foreign Ministry denies Russian media’s allegations of strikes on Kursk NPP